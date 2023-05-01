Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Decreases By 7.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,116,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.15 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

