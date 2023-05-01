Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Grows By 18.6%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of BGSF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 6.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 567,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 3,816.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. BGSF has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. BGSF’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGSF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in providing consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.