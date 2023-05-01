Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Expands By 17.1%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $58.65. 2,159,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

