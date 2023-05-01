Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 17.0%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

BORUF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

