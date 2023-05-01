Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Decreases By 17.0%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
BORUF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
