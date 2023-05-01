Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Increases By 18.7%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celanese Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.63. 887,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

