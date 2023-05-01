Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Decreases By 20.8%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

CFSB Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 10,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFSB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

