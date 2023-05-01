Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 19.6%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
China Gold International Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
