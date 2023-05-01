Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 19.6%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.03. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. China Gold International Resources has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

