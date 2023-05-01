Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Decreases By 8.7%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,986,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 6,553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,967.0 days.

Country Garden Services Stock Performance

CTRGF stock remained flat at C$1.73 during midday trading on Monday. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.01.

Get Country Garden Services alerts:

About Country Garden Services

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. is an investment holding company. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Community Value-added Services, Value-added Services to Non-property Owners, and Other Services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.