Short Interest in Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Decreases By 8.7%

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,986,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 6,553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,967.0 days.
Country Garden Services Stock Performance
CTRGF stock remained flat at C$1.73 during midday trading on Monday. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$1.32 and a 1-year high of C$4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.01.
About Country Garden Services
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Country Garden Services (CTRGF)
