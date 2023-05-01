Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Grows By 18.9%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $576,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Criteo by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

