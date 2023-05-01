Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Increases By 17.7%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the March 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.