Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Expands By 8.3%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,801. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.