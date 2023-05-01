Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Decreases By 8.3%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 551.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DZS by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in DZS by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 138,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,454. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that DZS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DZSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

