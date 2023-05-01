Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Rises By 18.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ETG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.19. 111,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

