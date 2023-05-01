Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declines By 8.2%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,146. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,917 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.33. The company had a trading volume of 831,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

