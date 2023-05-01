Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Drops By 12.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Electrovaya Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EFLVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. The firm’s businesses include lithium-ion batteries to power MHEVs including forklifts and Automated Guided Vehicles, as well as accessories such as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and specialty applications which require complex power solutions, including competencies in building systems for third parties.

