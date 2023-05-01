Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expands By 18.1%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 120,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Envela in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Envela by 42.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Envela Stock Performance

ELA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.13. 41,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,179. Envela has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Envela had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $47.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envela will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

