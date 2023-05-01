Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 8.3%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 585.4 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Fanuc has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.84.
About Fanuc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.