Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Grows By 8.3%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 585.4 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUF traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Fanuc has a 1 year low of C$25.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.84.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.