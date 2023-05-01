Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Expands By 13.3%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,452,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 9,224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fosun International Price Performance

OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

