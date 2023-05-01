Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Expands By 13.3%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,452,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 9,224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fosun International Price Performance
OTCMKTS FOSUF remained flat at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Fosun International has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
Fosun International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosun International (FOSUF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.