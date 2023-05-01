Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Grows By 12.0%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 10,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,068. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontera Energy (FECCF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.