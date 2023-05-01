Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Grows By 12.0%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 10,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,068. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

