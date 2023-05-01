Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Expands By 21.6%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 110,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glory Star New Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GSMG opened at $0.55 on Monday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

