Short Interest in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Increases By 18.5%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.81. 129,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

