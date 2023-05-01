Short Interest in Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Increases By 18.8%

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 14.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. Healios K.K. has a 1-year low of 14.55 and a 1-year high of 14.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.55.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

Healios K.K. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.