Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Grows By 11.9%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 1,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,074.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HKMPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.24) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.24) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.61) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,880.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $23.17 on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

