Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Increases By 16.4%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 793,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immutep by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immutep in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Immutep stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.68. 65,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,152. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

