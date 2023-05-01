Short Interest in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Increases By 20.4%

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INDT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

INDUS Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.66. 6,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market cap of $679.73 million, a P/E ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Trading of INDUS Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 526,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 150,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

