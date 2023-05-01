Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 14.0%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,268. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 781,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

