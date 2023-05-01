Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 16.4%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of InterCure by 222.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ INCR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.23. 8,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. InterCure has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.18.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

