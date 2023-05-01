Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Grows By 15.5%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,038,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,987,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

