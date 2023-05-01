Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Drops By 7.9%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IRS stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $447.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.52 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.