Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreases By 19.1%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth $2,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Further Reading

