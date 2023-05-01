Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rises By 18.2%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.55. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

