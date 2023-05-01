Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Rises By 18.2%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Japan Airlines Stock Performance
Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.55. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
About Japan Airlines
