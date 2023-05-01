Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 21.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,925. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

