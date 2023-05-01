Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declines By 21.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:HPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,925. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
