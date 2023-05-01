Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Declines By 19.7%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 53.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

John Marshall Bancorp stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.23%.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit and checking services, loans and lending solutions, cash management, and credit cards. The company was founded in May 2006 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

