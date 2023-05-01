Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Decreases By 16.7%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kewaunee Scientific

In related news, Director John Russell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $65,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,980 shares of company stock worth $62,291. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $16.25 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

