Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Decreases By 15.9%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 350,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,943.0 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $12.38 during midday trading on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KMMPF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

