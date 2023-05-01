Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Drops By 16.6%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $2.18 during trading on Monday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
