Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Drops By 19.1%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 531,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.7 days.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEGIF remained flat at $59.00 during trading on Monday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($100.00) to €72.00 ($80.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

