Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Drops By 33.1%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the March 31st total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

LUNA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,337. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

