Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declines By 12.7%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 890,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $7,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. 188,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.73. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

