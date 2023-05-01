SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.73

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 36129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

SI-BONE Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $793.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Stories

