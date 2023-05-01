Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Siam Cement Public Trading Down 2.1 %
Siam Cement Public stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.64.
About Siam Cement Public
