SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $23.35. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 6,183 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 65.70% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.