SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $23.35. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 6,183 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
Featured Stories
