SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 473,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 504,508 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.