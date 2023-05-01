SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 473,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 504,508 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 18.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

