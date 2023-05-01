Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

SIRE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,420. Sisecam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Sisecam Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sisecam Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sisecam Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sisecam Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

