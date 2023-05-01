SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SJW Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $75.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

Insider Activity

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $171.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.39 million. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $129,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SJW Group by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after acquiring an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.