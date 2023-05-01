Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SKX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $53.14. 3,077,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,443. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,574,000 after buying an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.