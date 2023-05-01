Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after buying an additional 496,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

