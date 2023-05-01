Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

