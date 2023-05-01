Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.13.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
