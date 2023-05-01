Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $379,898.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $502,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $1,167,557. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.08. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $212.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.