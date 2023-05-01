SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.52. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 23,431,361 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 10.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

